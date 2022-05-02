Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022! Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day for many Hindus and Jains in India. This year it will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. The festival is also known as Akha Teej or Akti. Being one of the most auspicious and fulfilling days in Hinduism, people celebrate it with much enthusiasm. People share lovely greetings and messages with family and friends. Here's a list of new Akshaya Tritiya images, Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 greetings, Akshaya Tritiya status for WhatsApp, Akshaya Tritiya Facebook quotes SMS, photos and GIFs to exchange with near and dear ones.

Akshaya Tritiya is derived from Sanskrit words, "Akshaya" means "never decreasing" in the aspect of prosperity, joy, hope and success and "Tritiya" means "third" phase of the moon. Therefore, as per the name, it falls on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. As you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the auspicious day. Know Shubh Muhurat on Akha Teej Before Buying Gold For Good Luck & Prosperity

According to the Gregorian calendar, Akshaya Tritiya falls in the month of April or May. On this day, people believe it to be auspicious to make new beginnings. New beginnings like marriages, new ventures, and expensive investments like gold or property are also done on this day. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as the greetings for the day. Inauspicious Things You Should Avoid on Akha Teej, Dedicated to Maa Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Progress in All Your Professional and Personal Endeavours. Here's Sending Best Wishes on the Blissful Day of Akshaya Tritiya 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Akshaya Tritiya Ki Dher Saari Shubh Kamnaye. Maa Lakshmi Aap Pe Hamesha Apni Krupa Banaye Rahkhee.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Greetings to You and Your Family. May God Shower You With Blessings and Abundance in the Year Ahead.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You a Spiritually-Blessed Year Ahead. Happy Akha Teej 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Make Delicious Sweets to Lighten Up the Faces and Bring Joy to Hearts on the Day of Akshaya Tritiya. Happy Akha Teej 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2022.

According to a legend, Veda Vyasa began reciting Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha on Akshaya Tritiya day. Another legend states that the river Ganges descended to earth in this day. This day is also believed to be the birthday of Parashurama, which is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The day is considered auspicious due to multiple reasons. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for Akshaya Tritiya 2022 to all your loved ones. Wishing everyone Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022!

