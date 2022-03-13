According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Falgun month is called Amalaki Ekadashi or Amla Ekadashi. Since every year this Ekadashi falls 3-4 days before the festival of Holi, this Ekadashi is also known as Rangbhari Ekadashi. The name of this fast is Amla Ekadashi because on this day there is a ritual to worship the gooseberry (Amla) tree along with Lord Vishnu. This year Amalaki Ekadashi will be celebrated on March 14. It is also important to visit Mata Annapurna temples on this day. It is believed that the origin of the Amla tree is related to Lord Vishnu. Sometimes, it is considered auspicious to worship Mahalaxmi on this day. Amalaki Ekadashi 2022 Date & Timing: How Is Amalaka Ekadashi Vrat Celebrated? Know Puja Vidhi and Significance of Hindu Holy Day.

This Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and according to religious beliefs, worshiping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with complete rituals, while keeping a fast on the day of Amalaki Ekadashi, is said to remove all the troubles of a person and give him salvation. It is said that while creating the universe, Lord Vishnu had revered the gooseberry tree as the Adi tree. Therefore it is believed that along with Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi, other deities also reside in the gooseberry tree. On the day of Amalaki Ekadashi, here are a few dos and don'ts to keep in mind:

Wake up early in the morning on Ekadashi and start the day by offering water to Lord Surya after taking bath. While offering water, chant the mantra Om Suryay Namah at least 108 times.

On this date, fasting should be observed. A devotee observing the fast should eat fruits one time.

You must donate money and grains to a needy person.

After sunset on Ekadashi, light a lamp near Tulsi and do circumambulation. Keep in mind that Tulsi should not be touched in the evening.

On Ekadashi, a gooseberry plant should be planted.

It is forbidden to eat rice on Ekadashi.

Apart from this, as far as possible on the day of Ekadashi, one should eat sattvik food and should not consume meat and liquor.

One should observe celibacy on the day of Ekadashi.

It is believed that on the day of Ekadashi one should avoid fighting and quarreling with anyone.

There is a special significance of donating on the day of Ekadashi. Donate yellow colour things since Lord Vishnu likes the colour yellow so much.

According to the rules of the scriptures, if possible, one should also take bath in the Ganges on the day of Ekadashi.

Udyapan of Amalaki Ekadashi fast should be done on the next day i.e. on Dwadashi. Do not forget to donate clothes and give Dakshina on this day. Also, give away the Kalash installed in the house to a water body to bring prosperity to the house.

