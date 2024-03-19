Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 will be marked on March 20. This annual commemoration is a celebration of the amalaka or amla tree (Phyllanthus emblica), known as the Indian gooseberry. Amalaki Ekadashi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalguna, and falls between the important Hindu festivals of Mahashivratri and Holi. Amalaki Ekadashi celebrations revolve around Lord Vishnu, and devotees of Lord Vishnu take this chance to observe the stringent Ekadashi Vrat and seek the Lord’s appeasement. As we prepare to celebrate Amalaki Ekadashi 2024, here is everything you need to know about his day, how to celebrate Amalaki Ekadashi and more.

When is Amalaki Ekadashi 2024?

Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 will be marked on March 20. The annual commemoration of Amalaki Ekadashi falls on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi in the month of Phalguna. The Ekadashi Tithi for Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 begins at 00:21 on March 20, 2024, and will go on until 02:22 on March 21, 2024. The stringent Ekadashi Fast—which is observed by devotees—is only broken during Prana Time on the following day.

Prana Time for Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 - 13.47 to 16.13 on March 21, 2024.

Significance of Amalaki Ekadashi

Amalaki Ekadashi celebration is focused on revealing the Indian gooseberry tree. It is important to note that there are 24 Ekadashi that are celebrated throughout the year. Devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that observing the stringent Ekadashi fast these days can help appease the almighty and help them atone for their sins.

It is said that observing the Ekadashi Vrat can help people attain Moksha. However, those who cannot observe all the Ekadashi fasts focus on commemorating a select few ones - like Amalaki Ekadashi. The celebration is important because the veneration of the amla tree, in particular, is due to the belief that the deity Vishnu lives in and near the tree, particularly on Amalaka Ekadashi.

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat Katha (Watch Video)

We hope that Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 brings with it good luck, happiness and prosperity. Happy Amalaki Ekadashi 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2024 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).