ANZAC Day is an annual event that is marked on April 25 in Australia and New Zealand. ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. This National Day of Remembrance in Australia, New Zealand, and Tonga commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. ANZAC Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 25. Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli campaign, their first engagement in the First World War (1914–1918). In this article, let's know more about ANZAC Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in Australia and New Zealand.

ANZAC Day 2025 Date

ANZAC Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 25.

What Does ANZAC Stand For?

The acronym ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, whose soldiers were known as Anzacs. Anzac Day remains one of the most important national occasions of both Australia and New Zealand.

ANZAC Day Significance

ANZAC Day serve as a perfect opportunity to honour the veterans and current service members for the work they do! Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first campaign that led to major casualties for Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.

On the April 25, 1915, Australian and New Zealand soldiers formed part of the allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula. These became known as Anzacs. On this day, people salute the service and sacrifice of the men and women who lost their lives on the line of duty and recognise their dedication.

