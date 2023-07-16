Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day is commemorated annually on July 16 to celebrate the numerous breakthroughs in science. The day marks the milestones that artificial intelligence has achieved over the years. Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day was created by AI Heart LLC in 2021. Google To Use Public Data for Artificial Intelligence Training, Says Its Updated Privacy Policy.

AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions. The day celebrates the innovations of technology, science, and even healthcare using the endless possibilities of AI. As we celebrate Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day 2023 Date and the significance of the day.

Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day 2023 Date

Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day will be celebrated on Sunday, July 16. Elon Musk Launches New Artificial Intelligence Company xAI To ‘Understand True Nature of Universe’.

Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day Significance

Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day holds great significance as the day throws light on the numerous achievements and breakthroughs in science and technology and how human life has become simpler and easier with such innovations. AI assists in every area of our lives. Popular digital assistants like Siri, Google Home, and Alexa, which we use in our day-to-day lives, use AI-backed Voice User Interfaces (VUI) to process and decipher voice commands.

Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day also raises awareness about the benefits and use of AI and sheds light on its future.

