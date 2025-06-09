Ashadha Gupt Navratri Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana takes place on the first day of Ashadha Gupt Navaratri, which is on June 26, 2025. It is a prevailing Vedic ritual performed to welcome Goddess Durga by installing an idol known as ‘Kalash,’ which represents Goddess Durga. Pratipada Tithi, is the first day of nine-night celebrations involving rigorous spiritual activities meant to uplift the soul and invoke spiritual energy. Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 will start on June 26 and conclude on July 4. Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2025 Date, Significance & Puja Vidhi: Embracing the Divine Feminine Energy This Year To Invite Good Luck.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

According to the calendar, Pratipada Tithi falls on June 26 in 2025, and this is the first day that is most preferred for this ritual of Ashadha Gupt Navratri Ghatasthapana. The first set of traditions states that the Kalash Sthapana should be carried out before mid-morning during the Abhijit Muhurat or the Ghatasthapana Muhurta.

Ashadha Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi and Samagri

The process starts with cleaning a clean area and arranging an earthen or copper vessel known as Kalash, installed with holy water, mango leaves, and a coconut. Among the rituals, around the Kalash, the seeds of barley are sown, which are considered symbols of fertility and prosperity. She is invoked with Vedic chants, Aarti, and the goddess is welcomed into the house to stay for nine days of Navratri. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Symbolic Meaning Behind Ghatasthapana & Its Significance

The Kalash is a receptacle that contains life energy in the cosmical plane, which is now housed by the aforesaid goddess. The head part has many aspects, with a coconut marking protection, and the mango leaves signifying prosperity. For the Kalash people, planting barley symbolises a new beginning and rebirth in their spiritual realm. All the contents retain symbolic significance, intended to remind the devotee of her bond with Mother Divine and the universe.

Spiritual Importance of Ashadha Gupt Navratri

Although performed in a very private and covert way during Ashadha Gupt Navratri, Ghatasthapana holds much significance. It calls for the regeneration of a home and transforms it into a divine environment to uplift the soul.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

