Atla Tadde also known as Atla Taddi is celebrated by married women for good health and long life of their husbands in Andhra Pradesh. Called Telugu Karwa Chauth, women pray and fast for the long lives of their husbands. Dedicated to Goddess Gauri, it is celebrated for three days after the full moon day. The observance is i. Atla Tadde falls on the third night after the full moon in Aswinyuja month of the Telugu calendar. Atla Tadde 2020 falls on November 3. They wish each other saying 'Happy Alta Tadde'. And as COVID-19 pandemic induced situation has curtailed celebrations, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasion. It also includes Atla Tadde HD Images and wallpapers to send on the occasion. There are also Atla Tadde WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Atla Tadde 2020 Date And Significance: Know The Rituals, Traditions And Mythological Stories of the Festival Celebrated in Andhra Pradesh.

On Atla Tadde, women adorn their palms with Mehendi designs and henna patterns as it is considered auspicious. As a traditional practice, they distribute 11 tiny Atlu or mini dosas to elderly women. Meanwhile, on Atla Tadde 2020, here are messages and greetings to send on the occasion. You can share these wishes with those celebrating the festival. Atla Taddi Wishes in Telugu: WhatsApp Stickers, Atla Tadde Greetings, GIF Image Messages, Quotes & SMS to Share on Telugu Karwa Chauth!

