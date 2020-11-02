Atla Tadde also known as Atla Taddi is celebrated by married women for good health and long life of their husbands in Andhra Pradesh. It is similar to Karwa Chauth wherein women pray and fast for the long life of their husbands. It is celebrated for three days after the full moon day. The observance is dedicated to Goddess Gauri. Atla Tadde falls on the third night after the full moon in Aswinyuja month of the Telugu calendar. It corresponds with the Gregorian months of September or October. Atla Tadde 2020 falls on November 3. Women adorn their palms with Mehendi overnight as it is considered auspicious. As a customary practice, those observing the festival distribute 11 tiny Atlu or mini dosas to elderly women. On Atla Tadde 2020, we bring to you date, significance and rituals associated with the observance. Karwa Chauth 2020 Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals: Know More About The Fast Women Keep For Their Husbands' Long Life.

Atla Tadde Rituals And Traditions

Women who observe the fast, perform pooja in the evening after looking at the moon. They break the fast by having tiny atlu, a small dosa. They wake up early before sunrise and have rice cooked a day before with curd. Unmarried girls and children sing Atla Tadde songs during the day. They break the fast by eating a sweet called pootarekulu. Traditionally, women play on the swings and watch the moon in a nearby pond or lake. Some offer atlu to Goddess Gowri which is also distributed among friends and family. They distribute atlu among neighbours and relatives as vaayanam. It is given to 11 ladies with deepam made of rice flour and ghee and lit in front of goddess Gowri and offered to each woman.

Stories Related to Atla Tadde

It is believed that Goddess Gauri suggested unmarried girls should observe the ritual of Atla Tadde so they find good husbands in the future. According to the mythological legend, a princess fasted to get a good life partner, but she fell unconscious due to the hunger. Then her brothers showed her a mirror with the reflection of a ball of fire that looked like a full moon but the princess's brothers were unable to find an appropriate groom for her. So, they decided to get her married off to an old man, but she ran away to the forest and began crying under a banyan tree.

Goddess Parvati appeared to her and explained that she hadn't completed her Atla Tadde and hence her family couldn't find her a husband. The Princess then came back to the palace and followed the rituals of Atla Tadde and soon married a young prince of her choice. Women meet together and sing folk songs which is a part of the customary practice.

