January 26 is an important day. Not only, is it the day when India’s constitution came into force, but the day has a different significance to Australians. Observed annually on January 26 as Australia Day, the national holiday marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet at Port Jackson in New South Wales, and the raising of the British flag at Sydney Cove by Arthur Phillip. Also called as Foundation Day, Survival Day or Invasion Day, the celebrations aim to reflect the diverse society and landscape of the nation. To celebrate the day, here we bring you Australia Day 2021 wishes, HD images and WhatsApp stickers’ download link. You can share these greetings, messages, photos and quotes through Facebook, Signal, Telegram and other messenger apps.

The meaning and significance of Australia have evolved and been contested over time. Australia Day celebrations include family gatherings, fireworks, picnics and barbecues, parades and citizenship ceremonies. Only this year, the observances will be different and mostly virtual. Make it memorable and stay connected with family members, by sharing this warm and heartfelt Australia Day 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers and quotes. These Australia Day 2021 greetings and messages can be used as Facebook and Instagram posts, and even share through messenger apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and more. January 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

Australia Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Australia Day to You. Let Us Celebrate This Special Day With Special People to Create Some Special Memories for Life.

Australia Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Australia Day to Everyone. Today Is a Significant Day for Every Australian and We Must Make the Most of It.

Australia Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebrations of Australia Day Fill Our Hearts, Souls and Homes With Happiness and Smiles to Enjoy Forever and Ever.

Australia Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Blessed and Memorable Australia Day to Everyone. May You Enjoy the Parade and the Feasts of This Wonderful Day.

Australia Day 2021 Photo (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As an Australian, It Is Truly a Delight to Celebrate Australia Day Because It Reminds Us How Blessed We Are to Be Born in Such a Wonderful Nation.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images to mark various events and celebrate important days. The latest WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. Celebrate Australia Day 2021 by staying home, staying safe and observing the national day virtually.

