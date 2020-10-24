October 25 marks the celebration of Dussehra or Vijayadashmi in India. But along with this festive day, there is another observance of the Ayudha Puja. Also called as Astra Puja it is celebrated mostly in South Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, this day sees worship of Maa Saraswati in the days of Navaratri. It is celebrated on the Navami tithi so Ayudha Puja will be done on the day of Dussehra 2020. There is also a special Shastra Puja performed on this day. Ahead of this auspicious occasion, we give you more details about the date, shubh muhurat and significance of this celebrations. Dussehra 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vijayadashami With Ravan Dahan WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages.

Ayudha Puja 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Ayudha Puja falls on Maha Navami during Navratri festival. So this year, Ayudha Puja will be celebrated on October 25, 2020 which is a Sunday. As per Drikpanchang, Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat is from 01:57 PM to 02:42 PM.

Ayudha Puja or Shastra Puja Significance

Ayudha Puja is different from the usual pujas we have. It is the 'worship of instruments'. Other than the deities, people pay worship to their tools, weapons, educational books and pay their respects to Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge. In southern states there is a specific arrangement of all deities stacked in a format which is called as Golu.

In the ancient times, Kings and their soldiers worshipped their weapons of wars that protected them against the enemies. Gradually, people began worshipping tools and equipment that they need in daily life functions. So there is a worship of books and stationary supplies to denote Goddess Saraswati. Some people also perform Vahana worship or vehicle worship to prevent any untoward or negative spirits.

This day is a way of showing gratitude to the things in our daily usage. It could be simple tools in the kitchen to the machines used by mechanics or industrialists, everyone pays respects to these essential commodities which helps them in some way in their livelihood. So Ayudha Puja is a significant day

