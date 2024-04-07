Baisakhi, also popularly known as Vaisakhi, marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and holds great significance for the Hindus. It is an annual spring festival that commemorates the harvest season and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India, especially in the northern Punjab. It is seen as a spring harvest celebration primarily in Punjab and Northern India and holds religious and cultural importance for Sikhs and Hindus. Baisakhi is also the date for the Indian Solar New Year. This festive event of Baisakhi 2024 will be celebrated on April 13, i.e., Sunday. The Vaishakhi Sankranti moment will be at 09.15 pm on the same day. Baisakhi 2024 Food: From Chole Bhature to Lassi, 5 Delicious Foods To Celebrate Vaisakhi or Punjabi New Year.

On this day, Sikhs hold kirtans, visit local gurudwaras and community fairs, hold nagar kirtan processions, raise the Nishan Sahib flag, and gather to socialise and share festive foods. Vaisakhi observes major events in the history of Sikhism and the Indian subcontinent that happened in the Punjab region. The other festivals that coincide on the first day of Vaisakh are Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh, Bohag Bihu, and Vishu. Wish Happy Vaisakhi With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Images and Quotes to Family and Friends.

What is the Date of Baisakhi 2024?

Baisakhi 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

What are the Timings of Baisakhi 2024?

The Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment will be at 09:15 PM on April 13.

How is Baisakhi Celebrated?

Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the harvesting season in Punjab. It's a time of joyous celebration, marked by vibrant processions, traditional music, dances like the famous Bhangra and Giddha, and feasting. On the day of Baisakhi, people visit Gurdwaras to offer prayers, participate in special kirtans, and participate in the langar. The festival also symbolises the beginning of the harvest season, and farmers offer prayers for a prosperous agricultural year.

What is the Significance of Baisakhi 2024?

For the Sikhs, Baisakhi marks the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, in 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh Ji organised the first Amrit ceremony, initiating the first five Sikhs (Panj Pyare) into the Khalsa. This event symbolises the commitment to Sikh principles and the fight against injustice. He eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities and declared that all human beings are equal. Later, the Guru tradition in Sikhism ended, and Guru Granth Sahib was proclaimed an eternal guide and Holy Book of Sikhism.

