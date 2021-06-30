Every year, the people of Canada celebrate Canada Day on July 1 to commemorate the day when the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada under the Constitution Act, 1867. Initially, Canada Day was known as Dominion Day. For many years Canadians refused to celebrate this day as they considered themselves to be citizens of Britain. However, over the years Canadians recognized the importance of their cultural identity and began celebrating this day with fireworks, parades, concerts, barbeques, festivals, maritime and air shows. If you are looking for some good Happy Canada Day 2021 greetings, Canada Day Images, Canada Day wishes, Canada Day HD wallpapers, Canada Day messages to celebrate the national day of Canada, this is the place to be.

This year's festivities are fraught with tension as calls to cancel the celebration of Canada day grows louder in the country. The celebrations this year is deemed to be marred by the discovery of potentially hundreds of unmarked graves of 215 children at the Marieval Indian Residential School at Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan. So amid the uncertainty of outdoor celebrations, you can still observe the day by extending wishes and greetings to celebrate Canada Day.

File Image

Message Reads: Smile, Laugh and Enjoy. It Is Canada Day! Happy Canada Day

File Image

Message Reads: Party and Celebrate Because We Became Independent on This Historic Day. Wishing You a Blessed and Joyous Happy Canada Day.

File Image

Message Reads: The Best Time of the Year Is Here and We All Are Ready To Party and Celebrate. Happy Canada Day!

File Image

Message Reads: Canada Day Is One of the Best Things That Parliament Hill Gifted All of Us. Happy Canada Day

File Image

Message Reads: Enjoy This Day to the Fullest With Your Loved Ones. Wishing a Very Happy Canada Day to You and Your Family.

Canada Day 2021 Greetings: Send Your Loved Ones Happy Canada Day Images and Lovely WhatsApp Messages

The day was originally called Dominion Day but the holiday was renamed in 1982. Canada Day is not just celebrated in Canada but it is observed in many parts of the world. You can share the good cheer on Canada Day with Whatsapp stickers from the play store and send them to your dear ones. So Have a Happy Canada Day, Folks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).