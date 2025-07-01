Bonalu is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated in the Indian state of Telangana, especially in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as parts of Andhra Pradesh. It is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Mahakali and is typically celebrated in the month of Ashada Masam which falls in July or August in the Gregorian calendar. Bonalu 2025 festival started on June 29 and will end on July 20, 2025. Devotees worship and honour the Goddess with dance, rituals and various events. The government of Telangana has declared this festival as the state festival. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Bonalu is primarily a thanksgiving festival to the goddess for fulfilling vows and protecting people from diseases. The origin of this festival can be traced back to the 18th century in the erstwhile Hyderabad State. It is also linked with the ‘Regimental Bazaar’ and the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The word Bonam is a contraction of the word Bhojanam, a Sanskrit word which means a ‘meal’ or a ‘feast’ in Telugu. It is an offering to the Mother Goddess. In this article, let’s know more about Bonalu 2025 dates, rituals and the significance of the annual event.

Bonalu 2025 Start and End Dates

Bonalu 2025 started on Sunday, June 29 and will end on Sunday, July 20.

Bonalu Rituals

Special poojas are performed for goddess Yellamma during the first and last day of the festival.

Women prepare rice cooked with milk and jaggery in a new brass or earthen pot adorned with neem leaves, turmeric, vermilion and a lit lamp on top of the pot.

They carry the pots on their heads and make an offering of the Bonam along with turmeric-vermilion, bangles and sari to the Mother Goddess across the temples.

Bonalu involves worship of Kali in her various forms such Mysamma, Pochamma, Yellamma, Dokkalamma, Pedamma, Poleramma, Ankalamma, Maremma, Nookalamma etc.

On this special occasion, women dress up in the traditional Sari, jewels and other accessories. Teenage girls wear half Saris/Lehenga Choli, and ornaments to bring out the traditional grace of the attire.

Bonalu Significance

Bonalu festival holds great significance as the festival is considered as a form of thanksgiving to the Goddess after the fulfillment of vows. Bonam literally means Meal in Telugu, which is an offering to the Mother Goddess. Women prepare a special offering known as ‘Bonam’, a meal of rice cooked with milk and jaggery, placed in earthen pot, which they carry on their heads to the temple.

Women carrying Bonalu are believed to possess the spirit of Mother Goddess, and when they go towards the temple, people pour water on their feet to pacify the spirit, who is believed to be aggressive. This festival of Bonalu showcases Telangana’s rich cultural heritage, combining folk traditions, rituals, and community gatherings.

