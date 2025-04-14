Bwisagu is an auspicious and vibrant festival celebrated by the Bodo community of Assam during spring season. The Bwisagu festival is related with agriculture and religion. The Bwisagu festival is observed at the beginning of the first month of the Boro year, around mid-April. Bwisagu 2025 falls on Monday, April 14. The annual occasion marks the onset of the Bodo New Year. The term ‘Bwisagu’ originates from the Bodo words ‘Bwisa’, meaning ‘year’, and ‘Agu’, meaning ‘beginning’, which symbolises the start of a new annual cycle. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year’s Days.

This festival is celebrated by various rituals that reflect the Bodo people's deep connection with nature and their roots with agriculture.​ Merrymaking is an integral part of this Bodo Festival. Music and dance become a regular feature. In this article, let’s know more about the Bwisagu 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Bwisagu 2025 Date

Bwisagu 2025 falls on Monday, April 14.

Bwisagu Significance

The tradition festival of Bwisagu festival holds great cultural significance for the Bodo community of Assam. It is celebrated for several days with great enthusiasm by people of the northeastern state, especially by the Bodos. The first day is for the ‘Makhau’ dedicated for cattle, on which the cows are bathed in the river. The second day is meant for the ‘Mansi’ or Men but starts with worshiping their Gods; the third day is for ‘Saima’ meant for dogs; the fourth day is for ‘Oma’ meant for swine; the fifth day is for ‘Dao’, or meant for fowl; the sixth for duck and other birds; the seventh is meant for gatherings with relatives and friends.

