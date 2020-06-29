Canada Day is the federal statutory holiday. The day celebrates the anniversary of July 1, 1867, the effective date of the Constitution Act, which united three separate colonies of the Province of Canada, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada. Canada Day 2020 will be a bit different this year, as restriction remains in place to flatten the COVID-19 curve. Instead of people rushing to popular spots to enjoy the firework display, Canadians will enjoy the same by staying at home. Yes, there are many virtual events which are lined up to mark Canada Day 2020. So, where can you watch the firework display for Canada Day? In this article, we bring you the virtual line-up for Canada Day 2020 celebration that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

The pandemic has hit many celebrations and events across the world. Popular gatherings have been cancelled as people are confined to stay indoors to contain the further spread of coronavirus. Likewise, in Canada as well, large gatherings have been banned for Dominion Day on July 1, and some events are also cancelled. But others will be held live-streamed online for viewers to enjoy the holiday. Fourth of July 2020: What Happened on 4th July 1776? How Old is America? All The FAQs Answered Ahead of US Independence Day.

Richmond’s Canada Day

For Richmondites and everyone across the country, virtual Canada Day fireworks will be on display. At 10 pm Canadian local time, you can enjoy the Canada Day fireworks at home. They are also arranging for a 3D fireworks show with visual and sound effects. Click HERE to enjoy Richmond’s Canada Day 2020 virtual celebration.

Vancouver’s Canada Day

One of the largest parties in the country, Vancouver’s Canada Day is also cancelled, but they are hosting a live show on their YouTube and Facebook pages. There will be a daytime show which starts at 4:00 pm local time in Canada and an evening show starting at 5:00 pm. The show can be streamed online at the Canadian Heritage Facebook page.

Surrey Canada Day

One of the best-attended events, Surrey Canada Day till too be hosted online. Viewers can tune in to their Facebook or YouTube page or CLICK HERE to visit the main page and enjoy virtual fireworks.

Port Coquitlam Canada Day

There will be a drive-thru barbeque, and the community will also sing to cheer the front-line workers on Canada Day 2020. Virtual fireworks will also be streamed online. The city will also have a live broadcast featuring Canadian performers, and you can enjoy it all virtually by visiting HERE.

Now that you have the virtual events list, you can enjoy the fireworks display from the comfort of your home this Canada Day. Aside, from the above, there are many similar events planned to be aired online for viewers to enjoy the holiday.

