Celebrate Bisexuality Day, as the name suggests, is a day dedicated to recognising and celebrating people who identify as Bi or Bisexuals. Also known as Bi Visibility Day and Bisexual Pride Day, Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 23. While the entire community of LGBTQIA+ has been subjected to various discriminations and injustices across the world, bisexuals in particular have often faced many challenges, even within the community. Understanding one’s sexuality is a personal and complex journey and there are many who realise their attraction to more than one gender, and therefore are known as Bisexuals. As we prepare to observe Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate this day and more. Pride Month 2022 Date, Theme and Meaning: Know History, Significance, Events and Activities To Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Community.

When is Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2022?

Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2022 will be commemorated on September 23. This day was first observed in 1999 at the International Lesbian and Gay Association Conference in Johannesburg. This celebration of bisexuality in particular, as opposed to general LGBTQIA+ events, was conceived as a response to the prejudice and marginalization of bisexual people by some in both the straight and greater LGBTQIA+ communities. LGBTQ+ Flags and Their Meanings: In June Pride Month 2022, Here’s A Complete Guide to the Queer Flags, Colours and What They Mean.

Significance of Bi Visibility Day

The celebration of this day is often preceded by a week known as Bi Visibility Week, where people initiate conversions to highlight and capture the struggles of Bisexuals in the world. From having to explain their sexuality to not just the world but often their partners, to finding a safe space to talk about their struggles even within their community, there are various struggles that Bisexuals continue to tackle. Coming out as Bi is often met with unnecessary critics and the observance of Celebrate Bisexuality Day aims to end this.

As we celebrate Bi Visibility Day 2022, here’s hoping that we step closer to respecting Bisexuals and creating a world where it is safe to be whoever you are, without pretence. Happy Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2022!

