Shri Chaitanya Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu - the founder of Gaudiya Vaishnavism and a celebrated spiritual leader. Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on March 18. The celebration is sure to be filled with festivities by Hindus across the country. There are various noted contributions that Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu has made towards the teachings of Hinduism. As we prepare to celebrate Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this great saint, the contributions of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to society, how to celebrate Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2022, and more. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When Is Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2022?

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day or Poornima in the Hindu month of Phalgun. According to the Hindu Lunar Calendar, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was born during Phalguna Purnima in the year 1542 of Vikram Samvat. This is why followers of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu observe the Phalguna Purnia as Gaura Purnima or Shri Chaitanya Jayanti. March 18 will mark the 536th Birth Anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The Phalgun Purnima Tithi begins at 01:29 PM on Mar 17, 2022, and will go on till 12:47 PM on Mar 18, 2022.

Significance Of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu is considered to be a great spiritual teacher who is considered to be the combined version of Lord Krishna and Radha by his disciples. He is known to have popularized the chanting of Hare Krishna Maha Mantra as well as composing the devotional prayers - Shikshashtakam. Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu is sometimes referred to as Gauranga or Gaura. This is why his birth anniversary is also celebrated as Gaura Purnima.

The celebration of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti is sure to be filled with various important festivities. Devotees of Shri Chaitanya often revisit his work and teachings on this day. We hope that Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2022 brings all the happiness and content in your life. Happy Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2022!

