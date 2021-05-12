Muslims across the world are currently observing the holy month of Ramadan. During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims observe strict fasts as they abstain from having food and water. They even stay away from smoking and sex. Muslim communities break their fasts in the evening with iftaar. And the end of the holy month of Ramadan mark with the grand celebration of Eid al-Fitr. In 2021, Muslims will celebrate the auspicious festival on May 13. Before the Eid celebration, Muslims await for ‘Chand Raat’, which is basically the sighting of the Shawaal moon. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2021 HD Images & Wishes: Facebook Greetings, GIF Messages, WhatsApp Stickers & SMS To Send to Family and Friends.

After they spot the beautiful Shawaal moon, they decide the exact Eid al-Fitr date. Thus, this year the tentative date of Eid al-Fitr 2021 in the Indian subcontinent is May 13 or 14. However, this year the Eid celebration will be a low-key affair due to the current Covid-19 situation. People will be mostly celebrating the festival while staying at home with their loved ones. Eid al-Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’. After spotting the moon, it is observed on the first day of the Shawaal month, according to the Islamic calendar. Thus, Chand Raat also holds a special significance in every Muslim's life.

Now, on the occasion of Chand Raat 2021, one can send out celebratory wishes and messages via WhatsApp or other messenger apps to make the festival more special. Several people search for Chand Raat Mubarak messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, and images online; thus, here we have got you a few Chand Mubarak wishes and greetings for free in advance.

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Kareem and Chand Mubarak! May Allah Give You All the Prosperity, Success, Wealth, Happiness and Gives You a Healthy Life.

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You With His Choicest Blessings. Ramadan Chand Mubarak to You and Your Family.

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Sincere Prayers Are Answered, and May You Be Blessed By Allah. Ramzan Chand Mubarak to You and Your Loved Ones.

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Offer Your Sacrifices, I Wish That Allah Showers His Divine Blessings and Fulfills All Your Dreams. Chand Raat Mubarak!

Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images & Eid Mubarak Messages to Send on Eid al-Fitr

How to Download Chand Raat Mubarak WhatsApp stickers and messages?

If you are an Android user, visit the Play Store app or click HERE. Download and forward it to your loved ones this Eid.

Hope our collection of WhatsApp, Facebook messages, and greetings will help you to convey Chand Raat Mubarak's 2021 wishes to your loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).