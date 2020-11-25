The festive season is upon us, and it is officially the best time of the year for savings as shoppers’ ramp up their online orders on their wish lists. The COVID-19 pandemic which redefined the festive spirit, it has also forced people to rethink their shopping plans. Instead of packing into stores and also fighting with each other, many are opting to stay home and buy online, while taking advantage of extended sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While you must be busy scrolling through the early deals of Black Friday, by Amazon, Walmart and many more, do not forget to prepare yourself for Cyber Monday 2020 on November 30—another day for major savings. While some sales have already started, there are many who are going to come up with massive discounts. In this article, we will check out the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals, sales and discounts for a happy shopping spree.

Before we begin with the sales and discounts, let us know what Cyber Monday actually is. Also known as Blue Monday, it is the marketing term for the Monday, after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The day was created by retailers to encourage people to shop online. The day is one of the biggest online shopping days of the year.

Clothing and Accessory:

Old Navy’s Cyber Monday deals will last an entire week with 50% off on everything, from November 23 to November 30, 2020. Again, Gap is offering 50% off too, sitewide, as well as free shipping November 29 to December 1. Express is offering 50% off sitewide and Italist is giving customers 60% off.

Home and Bathroom Goods:

Allswell is offering 25% off on nearly everything. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering a $100 My Funds Rewards—a gift card valid for 30 days, for every $300 that you spent. Wayfair is giving customers up to 80% off, and shipping is free. There will also be limited-time flash deals running through December 1, 2020.

Beauty and Skin Care

Skyn ICELAND is offering 20% off sitewide, Mila Moursi is offering up to 70% off online, Olikalife is offering 30% off on all starter sets and 20% off on Amazon until December 1, 2020. IT Cosmetics is offering 25% off on your entire order. MAC Cosmetics is also giving 25% off on your entire purchase.

Technology:

Dyson is offering select floor care and environmental care products for up to $200 off. Walmart is giving massive savings across its website. Best Buy will also have major savings across departments.

These are few deals that are so far live for customers or have already announced their Cyber Monday 2020 sales. More discounts and offers by brands are expected soon. It is surely the best time to shop for all your necessities, since the discounts are BIG!

