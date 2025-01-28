Data Privacy Day is an international event that is held across the world on January 28 to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices. The global initiative educates people about the importance of protecting personal information in the digital age where frauds and scams are at a rise. The day serves as a reminder for individuals, businesses, and governments to prioritise data privacy and security and highlights the growing risks of data breaches, identity theft, and misuse of personal information. The annual event is currently observed in the United States, Canada, Qatar, Nigeria, Israel and 47 European countries. In this article, let’s know more about Data Privacy Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual global event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

Data Privacy Day 2025 Date

Data Privacy Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 28.

Data Privacy Day History

Data Privacy Day was initiated by the Council of Europe to be first held in 2007 as the European Data Protection Day. After two years on January 2009, the United States House of Representatives passed House Resolution HR 31 by a vote of 402–0, declaring January 28 as National Data Privacy Day. On January 28, 2009, the Senate passed Senate Resolution 25 also recognizing January 28, 2009 as National Data Privacy Day. Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025: Indian Govt Releases Draft on DPDP Rules To Ensure Verifiable Consent of Parent Before Processing Any Personal Data of Child.

Data Privacy Day Significance

Data Privacy Day is an important day that urges everyone to adopt better practices for safeguarding sensitive data. It promotes activities that stimulate the development of technology tools that encourage compliance with privacy laws and regulations. The events held on this day focus on spreading the right information among businesses as well as users about the need of protecting the privacy of their personal information online.

