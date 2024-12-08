Dattatreya Jayanti, also known as Datta Jayanti, is a significant and highly revered occasion in Hindu culture. This festival honors Lord Dattatreya, a unique deity who embodies the divine trinity or Tridev—Brahma (the Creator), Vishnu (the Preserver), and Shiva (the Destroyer). Because Lord Dattatreya is believed to be an incarnation of these three powerful gods, his birthday is considered an especially holy and auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Dattatreya Jayanti falls annually on the full moon night, known as Purnima, in the month of Margashirsha (or Agrahayana) according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The day is celebrated with devotion and grandeur in various parts of India, particularly in regions where Lord Dattatreya is worshipped. Ahead of Datta Jayanti 2024, let us know about Dattatreya Jayanti 2024 date, shubh muhurat, purnima tithi, significance and rituals. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Datta Jayanti 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Dattatreya Jayanti 2024 falls on Saturday, December 14, 2024

Purnima Tithi Begins - 04:58 PM on Dec 14, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:31 PM on Dec 15, 2024

Datta Jayanti: The Significance of Lord Dattatreya

Lord Dattatreya is often depicted as having three heads and six arms, symbolising the combined powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. However, during Dattatreya Jayanti, his child form is typically worshipped. This form of Lord Dattatreya represents purity, innocence, and spiritual wisdom, reflecting his connection to the Tridev.

Lord Dattatreya holds immense importance, particularly in Southern India, where numerous temples are dedicated to him. The state of Maharashtra also reveres him as one of the most important deities, and many devotees follow the Datta Sampradaya, a religious tradition centered around the worship of Lord Dattatreya.

Datta Jayanti Rituals, Celebrations and Observances

Dattatreya Jayanti is celebrated with great fervor in various temples dedicated to Lord Dattatreya, particularly in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Devotees gather at these temples, offer prayers, and observe rituals, seeking the blessings of the deity. Many people fast on this day, believing that by doing so and offering sincere prayers, their desires and wishes will be fulfilled by Lord Dattatreya, also known as Dattaguru. The worship of Lord Dattatreya is said to bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment to his devotees. The day is a time for reflection and devotion, with many followers engaging in spiritual practices such as chanting mantras, performing pujas, and listening to stories and hymns dedicated to Lord Dattatreya.

Dattatreya Jayanti is a day filled with reverence and joy, especially for those who follow the teachings of Lord Dattatreya. Celebrating this day with devotion is believed to bring divine blessings and fulfill the heartfelt wishes of the devotees. The fusion of the Tridev in Lord Dattatreya makes this festival a powerful occasion for those seeking spiritual growth and material wellbeing.

