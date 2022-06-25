Day of the Seafarer 2022 will be celebrated on June 25. This annual celebration is focused on celebrating all seafarers- from coast guards to navies, fisherfolk and marine biologists. Day of the Seafarer celebrates everyone whose life and livelihood are focused on the sea. The key takeaway from this observation is that the history of the voyage has been vibrant and needs to be celebrated and remembered. Day of the Seafarer is a day for everyone whose livelihood is related to salt water in any way, shape or form. As we prepare to celebrate the Day of the Seafarer 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's A List Of All Important Dates And Holidays for the Month.

When is Day of the Seafarer 2022?

The celebration of Day of the Seafarer was initiated by the International Maritime Organisation or IMO, a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. The First Day of the Seafarer was celebrated in 2011, and since then, every year IMO focuses on discussing various key topics and conversations around these professions on Day of the Seafarer. The celebration is focused on an annual theme.

Day of the Seafarer 2022 Theme

The theme for Day of the Seafarer 2022 is ‘Our voyage - then and now, share your journey.' And to mark this celebration, the hashtag #SeafarerJouney will be used. You can check the previous year's theme.

Day of the Seafarer Significance and Celebrations

Various events are organized to celebrate this day, from conferences and on-ground programmes, all communications on this day are focused on the dedicated theme. This helps the IMO have a more uniform celebration worldwide. The main focus of this celebration is to understand the hardships that seafarers go through in their professions, and it also drives conversations on how to make the sea safer, the progress that has been made in the voyage and urges more people to share their seafarer stories. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Day of the Seafarer 2022!

