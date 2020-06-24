Day of the Seafarer is celebrated on June 25 of every year. This year, the day falls on Wednesday. The day is celebrated to recognise the invaluable contribution seafarers make to international trade and the world economy. This often comes at great personal cost to themselves and their families. The Day of the Seafarer is also now included in the annual list of United Nations Observances.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s estimates, ships transport almost 90 percent of the world’s goods trade. Seafarers are not only responsible for the operations of such ships but are ensure the safe and smooth delivery of the cargo.

History & Significance:

In 2010, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), decided to designate June 25th as the International Day of the Seafarer as a way to recognize that almost everything that we use in our daily lives has been directly or indirectly affected by sea transport. The objective is to thank the seafarers for their contribution to the world economy and civil society.

The Day of the Seafarer not only acknowledges the invaluable work of seafarers but also intends to bring global attention to the issues affecting their work and lives, such as piracy. The day aims to urge governments to develop policies that can look into the lives of seafarers at ports. It also asks private ship companies to provide their employees with proper facilities and comforts while they are at sea.

The theme for 2020 Day of the Seafarer:

Seafarers have been the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, playing an essential role in maintaining the flow of vital goods, such as food, medicines and medical supplies. However, coronavirus posed as a huge challenge in their path as well, leading to difficult working conditions, including difficulties about port access, re-supply, crew changeovers and repatriation.

Day of the Seafarer 2020 is celebrating its 10th anniversary today and its campaign will be 'Seafarers are Key Workers'. The theme is to raise awareness of the work seafarers have done during the pandemic and to thank them for their contribution.

(With inputs from IMO)

