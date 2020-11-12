Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated with grand celebrations every year. While COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed festivities this year, you can still observe the day grandly with your loved ones. As Diwali 2020 approaches, we bring to you Diwali Invitation Cards to send your friends and family for online Diwali party. You can share these Diwali Invitation Cards in English with a note asking if they could join the online festivity you are hosting. Send these beautiful cards and invite your loved ones for the occasion. You can send these Diwali 2020 Invites through WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Stories. Diwali 2020 Greetings & HD Images: From Marathi to Bengali, Know How to Wish 'Happy Diwali' in Different Indian Languages.

Diwali 2020 falls on November 14 and the tithi and Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja falls on the same day. You can organise cocktails, dinner or lunches for the festival. Along with these beautiful cards, you can also send thoughtful messages to invite your family on the occasion. Download these Deepavali images and share these with your loved ones and join them for a great get-together on Diwali evening. We hope your friends and family love these cards and you have a great time celebrating the festival at home this year. Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Lakshmi Puja GIF Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages and Quotes to Send to Family and Friends.

Happy Diwali 2020 Invitation Card (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Do Join Us In Our Diwali Party Celebration Held On November 14

Diwali Invitation Cards (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Invite Reads: Join Us On Our Online Diwali Celebrations

Diwali 2020 Invitation Card (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Diwali Invitation Card (Photo Credits: File Image)

Diwali Invitation Card (Photo Credits: File Image)

Diwali 2020 could be different from every other Diaali you celebrated so far. While it is advisable to not go out for Diwali festivities this year, do not let the festive spirit reduce. Wear the best of clothes, decorate your homes and celebrate the day with your friends and family. We wish you a Happy Diwali and a great festive season this year!

