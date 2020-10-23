Durga Puja is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great fanfare in West Bengal and some other states in India. People worship Goddess Durga on the occasion by following various ritualistic traditions and customs. During Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped by devotees. They pray sings and prayers to Durga during the festivity. As we observe Durga Puja 2020, we bring to 108 names of Durga to chant during the festival. People also send Navrati wishes and messages to their near and dear ones. You can also send them Sharad Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Maa Durga GIF Images, HD Images, Greetings in Hindi, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS.

Durga Puja 2020 began on October 22 and the five-day festival will end on October 26. Meanwhile, here are 10 names of Durga Maa that devotees chant during the festive occasion to invoke the Goddess and seek her blessings. The Hindy scriptures state that Lord Shiva addressed Goddess Durga in 108 names to please her. These names appear n the Purana named Devi Mahatmyam.

108 Names of Maa Durga

The 108 names of Maa Durga are Aadya, Aarya, Abhavya, Aeindri, Agnijwala, Ahankara, Ameyaa, Anantaa, Aja, Anekashastrahasta, AnekastraDhaarini, Anekavarna, Aparna, Apraudha, Bahula, Bahulaprema, Balaprada, Bhavin, Bhavya, Bhadrakaali, Bhavani, Bhavamochani, Bhavaprita, Bhavya, Brahmi, Brahmavadini, Buddhi, Buddhida, Chamunda, Chandi, Chandraghanta, Chinta, Chita, Chiti, Chitra, Chittarupa, Dakshakanya, Dakshayajñavinaashini, Devamata, Durga, Ekakanya, Ghorarupa, Gyaana, Jalodari, Jaya, Kaalaratri, Kaishori, Kalamanjiiraranjini, Karaali, Katyayani, Kaumaari, Komaari, Kriya, Krooraa, Lakshmi, Maheshwari, Maatangi, MadhuKaitabhaHantri, Mahaabala, Mahatapa, MahishasuraMardini, Mahodari, Manah, Matangamunipujita, Muktakesha, Narayani, NishumbhaShumbhaHanani, Nitya, Paatala, Paatalavati, Parameshvari, Pattaambaraparidhaana, Pinaakadharini, Pratyaksha, Praudha, Purushaakriti, Ratnapriya, Raudramukhi, Saadhvi, Sadagati, Sarvaastradhaarini, Sarvadaanavaghaatini, Sarvamantramayi, Sarvashaastramayi, Sarvasuravinasha, Sarvavahanavahana, Sarvavidya, Sat, Satta, Satya, Satyanandasvarupini, Savitri, Shaambhavi, Shivadooti, Shooldharini, Sundari, Sursundari, Tapasvini, Trinetra, Vaarahi, Vaishnavi, Vandurga, Vikrama, Vimalauttkarshini, Vishnumaya, Vriddhamaata, Yati and Yuvati.

