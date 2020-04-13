Easter Monday 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Happy Easter Quotes and Greetings to Send a Day After The Festive Observance

Easter Monday images (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Christians world over marked one of the significant festivals, Easter 2020 on April 12. Marked on Sunday, the end of the Holy Week, it is a celebratory day that marks the resurrection of Lord Jesus. But Easter Sunday is not where the celebrations of the day stop, the following day, is also celebrated as Easter Monday. It is observed as the last day of the holiday celebrations before work and routine starts again. The celebrations of Easter are not fully over as yet, so we give you a collection of Happy Easter Monday wishes and messages which you can share with your friends. These are beautiful Easter day HD images and quotes which you can download for free and carry on to spread the cheer of the festival. Good Morning HD Images With Easter 2020 Text Messages: Wish Happy Easter Sunday With Bunny WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and Colourful Egg Wallpapers.

Easter Monday is also called as Bright Monday or Renewal Monday, is the beginning of Bright Week. It is a day that essentially looks back at the week-long preps for the Easter celebrations before people start going back to their work routines. Easter Monday is a public holiday in some places. We are well aware that Easter 2020 celebrations were not as grand as every year because of the lockdown situation everywhere. But that is why we have got you a wonderful collection of messages and quotes which you can still pass on spread some smiles.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The spirit of Easter is all about Hope, Love and Joyful living. Happy Easter Monday!

Happy Easter (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Easter brings fun, Easter bring Happiness, Easter brings God’s endless blessings, Easter brings love and the freshness of spring. Happy Easter Monday to you!

Easter monday (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Easter is the time to repent for all our sins and thank God for all his blessings over us. Let us prepare ourselves for the returning of Christ. Happy Easter Monday!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Easter is a promise God renews to us in each spring. May the promise of Easter fill your heart with peace and joy! Happy Easter Monday!

Easter GIFS

We hope the above images, quotes and greetings help you to send the wishes for this day. You can still send Easter messages, a day after to keep in the vibe of the celebrations, especially at times like these when people are looking forward to some cheer and positivity. Before you get back to your regular routines, remember that it is only a matter of few days, before we can head out again! Have a Happy Easter Monday!