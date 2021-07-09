Riyadh, July 9: Authorities in Saudi Arabia will today announce the date for Eid al-Adha festival following a moon sighting. Muslims in Saudi Arabia have been urged to look for the new moon this evening, sighting of which will mark the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah (Zul Hijjah) month. Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid Ul Azha, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month. There are fewer chances of moon sighting in KSA today. LatestLY will do live updates on Eid al-Adha moon sighting later today. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, months complete either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month begins when a crescent moon remains visible on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a then new month begins. Today marks the 29th of Dhul Qadah - the month before Zul Hijjah - in Saudi Arabia. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Therefore, if a moon is sighted this evening in Saudi Arabia, Zul Hijjah month will start from tomorrow, July 10 and Eid al-Adha will fall on July 19. If the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days, meaning Zul Hijjah month will begin on July 11 and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 20.

According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, a new moon may be sighted on Saturday, July 10, said a report. If that happens, the first day of Eid al-Adha will fall on July 20 in Saudi Arabia this year.

