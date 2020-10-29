Millions of Muslims across the country are celebrating Prophet Muhammad’s birthday with utmost devotion and sincerity. The auspicious occasion is commemorated by various names such as Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi, Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif or simply, Mawlid. This great event takes place in Rabi ul-Awal (also spelt as Rabi al-Awwal), the third month in the Islamic calendar. Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi is observed by the Islamic community between October 29 and October 30. And to observe the important day, people send each other lovely greetings and messages. Here’s a collection of Prophet Muhammad Birthday 2020 wishes, Eid-e-Milad 2020, Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak images, Eid-e-Milad quotes, Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak, Eid e Milad un Nabi 2020, Eid e Milad un Nabi status, Eid e Milad un Nabi quotes, Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak images, Eid E Milad un Nabi HD wallpapers, Rabi ul-Awal Mubarak images, Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Milad SMS, Eid Milad quotes, and more for free download online.

Eid Milad Un Nabi celebrations have kick-started in Saudi Arabia. However, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent will celebrate it on Friday. As mentioned above, Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is observed Rabi al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. However, Sunni Muslims believe the date of birth of Muhammad to have been on the twelfth of this month, whereas Shia Muslims believe him to have been born on the dawn of the seventeenth day. It has been said that the first Muslim ruler to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad in an impressive ceremony officially was by Muzaffar al-Din Gökböri (d. 630/1233). You can learn more about Eid e Milad un Nabi here, while we present you with a lovely set of Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak greetings, images, wallpapers, quotes, messages and wishes to send to your family and friends.

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope That Allah Bestows His Choicest Blessings on Us, And Our Association Grows Stronger Every Year. Wishing You Joy and Prosperity on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Duniya Ki Her Fiza Mein Ujala RASOOL Ka, Ye Saari Kainaat Hai Sadqa RASOOL Ka; Khushbu-E-Gulab Hai Pasina RASOOL Ka, Aap Ko Bhi Ho Mubarak Mahina RASOOL Ka, EID-E-MILAD-UN-NABI Mubarak Ho!

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Blessings of the Allah Be With You on Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi.

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Grant Us the Strength to Follow the Path of Righteousness. Eid Milad Mubarak 2020

How to Download Eid Milad Un Nabi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

There are several other options to greet your near and dear ones on the significant occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. Apart from the above messages and greetings, you can download Eid Milad Un Nabi and 2 Rabi Ul-Awal WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Send these lovely stickers, images and greetings and wish them Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak.

