The Muslim community living in Russia, Chechnya, Afghanistan, China, Xinjiang, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan is observing 29th fast day of Ramadan today. Once they spot the crescent moon today, this evening will mark the evening of Eid. Stay tuned to this live blog to know all live updates on the Eid sightings in these countries.

After Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayers, Muslims across countries will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr. The festival is of great importance and is celebrated with varying customs and traditions across the world. Ahead of the festival, believers keep a close watch on the sky to spot the crescent moon. After the sighting of the moon, the next day is observed as Eid. As the moon sighting determines the date of Eid 2020 or Eid-ul-Fitr, people wait for the moon to appear in the sky. As the festival approaches, we bring to you live updates on the expected moon sighting in Russia, Chechnya, Afghanistan, China, Xinjiang, Turkmenistan, Kazakstan and Uzbekistan. Moon Sighting 2020, Chand Raat Live News Updates.

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, a month is either 29 or 30-day long. The duration of the month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon hence Chaad Raat is of much importance. Ramadan 2020 began on the evening of April 23rd and it lasts for 30 days. May 23, Saturday is expected to be the last day of Ramzan. If the moon is spotted today i.e. May 22 (Friday), then Eid 2020 will be celebrated on May 23 (Saturday), whereas if the moon is sighted on May 23, then the Eid-al-Fitr will be observed on May 24 (Sunday).

The sighting of the moon will mark the end of Ramadan also known as Ramzan, and the beginning of Shawwal month. Eid celebrations can vary in different countries depending on the sighting of the moon. If Eid falls on Ma 24 (Sunday), then the holidays would be extended until May 26 (Tuesday).