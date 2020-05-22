Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Syria, Palestine and Israel will look for the crescent moon this evening. The sighting of the moon will mark the start of Eid festival. Catch live updates on the moon sighting announcement from around the world here. Hilal committees in Saudi Arabia will convene to attempt to sight the moon for Eid festival. If the moon is sighted, Eid will be celebrated tomorrow (May 23) in Saudi Arabia. If the moon remains invisible, Muslims will celebrate Eid on May 24 in the KSA. A section of Muslims in Australia is observing 29th fast of Ramadan today. Hence, they will try to see the moon this evening to mark the beginning of Eid festival. Stay connected with us to catch live updates on the Eid moon sighting in Australia.

Riyadh, May 22: Muslims in some countries of Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, United States and Canada will keep an eye on the sky this evening. The moon sighting will decide the date for Eid 2020 or Eid-al-Fitr festival and mark the culmination of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan. In the Middle East, the moon sighting attempt will be made in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Syria, Palestine and Israel. Catch live updates on the Eid moon sighting 2020 in different parts of the world. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Date in UAE: Moon Sighting Committee to Convene on Friday to Look For Shawwal Crescent.

In India, Muslims residing in Kerala and Karnataka will look for the moon this evening. The moon sighting will also take place in Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Nigeria, Somalia and other countries of Africa. Muslims in Australia, US and Canada will also attempt to sight the Eid moon. The attempt to see the moon to determine the date of Eid will also be made by Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore.

People following the Islamic faith in the United Kingdom, Turkey, Germany, France and other parts of Europe will look for the moon this evening. Similar attempts will be made by Muslims in Russia, Chechnya, Afghanistan, China, Xinjiang, Turkmenistan, Kazakstan and Uzbekistan. The moon sighting assumes significance as the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, and hence a month is either 29 or 30-day long.

If the moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday, May 23) in the above-mentioned countries of the world. If the moon remains invisible, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24. Stay connected with us to catch live updates on the moon sighting in different parts around the world.