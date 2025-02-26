Every year, the Feast of Saint Vartan, also known as Vartanants Day, is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Armenia. It is a major religious and national holiday in the country that marks the Battle of Avarayr in 451 AD. The Feast of Saint Vartan is observed by the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian people in honour of Saint Vartan Mamikonian and his companions, who fought against the Persian Empire to defend Christianity.

The Feast of Saint Vartan is observed on the Thursday of the eighth week before Easter. This year, the Feast of Saint Vartan 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27. In this article, let’s know more about the Feast of Saint Vartan 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Feast of Saint Vartan 2025 Date

The Feast of Saint Vartan 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27.

Feast of Saint Vartan Significance

The Feast of Saint Vartan holds great significance for the people of Armenia. The day is both a religious and national holiday, emphasizing Armenian identity and Christian faith. As per historical records, in the 5th century, the Persian King Yazdegerd II attempted to force Zoroastrianism upon the Armenians. The Armenian nobility, led by Vartan Mamikonian, resisted, leading to the Battle of Avarayr.

The Armenians were militarily defeated, but their resistance ensured the preservation of Christianity as the state religion. Saint Vartan and his comrades became martyrs and national heroes. On this day, the Armenian Church holds special liturgies and prayers in honour of these martyrs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).