Gangaur is a traditional and auspicious Indian festival celebrated mainly in Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. The festival is dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Gauri, representing purity and marital bliss. Gangaur is particularly significant for married women, who pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried women pray for a suitable life partner. The festival of Gangaur commences on the first day of Chaitra, according to Purnimant School, and continues for 18 days. Gangaur 2024 will be celebrated this year on April 11, 2024, i.e., Thursday. Happy Gangaur 2024 and Gauri Tritiya Greetings: Share Quotes, WhatsApp Images, Messages, and Wallpapers With Your Loved Ones.

Happy Gangaur 2024 Wishes: Images, Greetings, Quotes And Messages For Gauri Tritiya

In several states, Gangaur is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm. On this day, Goddess Parvati is worshipped with great devotion. Women dress up in vibrant traditional attire, decorate idols of Gauri, and participate in processions, singing, and dancing to celebrate the occasion.

A variation of the same festival, known as Chaitra Gauri Vrat, is observed on the same day in the states of Maharashtra and northern Karnataka.

