Gita Jayanti 2020 Details: The observance of Gita Jayanti is considered to be sacred for the people of the Hindu community. It is observed to commemorate the birth of Bhagavad Gita – the sacred book of Hindus. The holy book of Hindus was recited before the beginning of the Kurukshetra war. People worship Lord Krishna religiously and sing prayers in high regards. If you are searching for all the important information about Gita Jayanti 2020 – its date, dates, significance, and more, then look no further as you have reached the right spot.

What is the date of Gita Jayanti 2020?

The occasion of Gita Jayanti is observed on the 11th lunar day in the month of Margashirsha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls between November – December. This year, the festival of Gita Jayanti will take place on December 25, i.e., Friday. On the same day, a section of devotees will be observing Gita Jayanti as well.

What is the Shubh Muhurat (auspicious timings) of Gita Jayanti 2020?

• Gita Jayanti 2020 Date: December 25, 2020, i.e., Friday

• Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 Date: December 25, 2020, i.e., Friday

• Mokshada Ekadashi Tithi Begins – 11:17 PM on Dec 24, 2020

• Mokshada Ekadashi Tithi Ends – 01:54 AM on Dec 26, 2020

What is the Puja Vidhi (rituals) of Gita Jayanti?

People around the world observe the occasion of Gita Jayanti amidst huge fanfare. They follow several rituals on this auspicious day. Devotees wake up early in the morning and take bat during/before the sunrise. They observe strict fasting on the day of Gita Jayanti to Lord Krishna.

People decorate their temples at homes, dress up Lord Krishna in new attire and offer fruits, flowers, and other pooja offerings. There are prayers, bhajans, and kirtans devotees sing in high regards of Lord Krishna. It is said that reciting the verses of ‘Bhagavad Gita’ on this holy day is said to be blissful.

What is the story and significance of Gita Jayanti?

It is on this day in history when the discourse of Bhagavad Gita took place. It took place just before the Kurukshetra war between the Kauravas and Pandavas began. Lord Krishna narrated the 700 verses to the young Pandava Prince Arjuna, while he was facing the dilemma to arm himself against his family members before the war. The entire incident was narrated by Sanjay to the King of Kuru kingdom. King Dhritarashtra.

It is believed that people who fulfil all the rituals on the occasion of Gita Jayanti are blessed with liberation and granted moksha. They are blessed with health, wealth, and prosperity. All the obstacles in their lives are removed, and they can have a joyful life ahead.

As December 25 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Gita Jayanti 2020. We hope you have a great time in the devotion of Lord Krishna and be blessed immensely by him.

