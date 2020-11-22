Happy Gopashtami! This is a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows which is being celebrated on November 22 this year. This festive day celebrates how Lord Krishna's father, Nanda Maharaja, gave Krishna the responsibility of taking care of the cows of Vrindavan. Gopashtami falls on Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. It is a famous festival in Mathura, Vrindavan and other Braj areas and celebrated with varying festivities. As Gopashtami 2020 approaches, we bring to you date, significance, Shubh Muhurat and significance of the festival. Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know The Significance, Rituals And Mythological Stories Related to Vasu Baras Dedicated to Worship of Cows.

On Gopashtami, cows are worshipped. Cowsheds are cleaned and cows are bathed in the morning. The cattle are adorned with cloth and jewellery. Following which special rituals are held. Cows are fed and are taken out for a small procession. Lord Krishna is also worshipped on the same day. Vasu Baras 2020 Rangoli Designs: Beautiful Vasubaras Rangoli Images of Cow and Calf to Celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi.

Gopashtami 2020 Shubh Muhurat

Gopashtami falls on November 22, 2020, Sunday

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:48 PM on Nov 21, 2020

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:51 PM on Nov 22, 2020

There are various mythological stories attached to the observance. One of the stories says that Lord Krishna lifted Gowardhan hill on smaller finger on along with its people and cattle on Gowardhan Puja day to save people from fury of Indra. After seven days of flooding, God Indra accepted his defeat on Gopashtami. Hence the day is celebrated grandly.

Another story states that both Krishna and Balarama were given the charge of the cows. Nanda Maharaj then decided to organise a ceremony for Krishna and Balarama going for cow grazing for the first time in Vrindavan. Radha wanted to graze cows but was denied of being a girl, so she disguised herself as a boy. The festival is celebrated on the eighth day in the bright half of Karthik month as Gopashtami.

