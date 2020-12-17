Ghasidas, popularly known as Guru Ghasidas, is an important figure, especially to the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It was him who decided to start treating everyone the same in a deep forested part of the region. Born on December 18, in 1756, Guru Ghasidas preached Satnam (similar to Sikhism) particularly for the people of Chhattisgarh. His contributions and teachings are massively followed, and every year, on his birth date, Guru Ghasidas Jayanti is observed. Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 is on December 18 and on occasion, here we bring you some wishes and messages that you can send to your closed ones, remembering the contributions of Guru Ghasidas. These Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 images and HD wallpapers are free for download online, and you can send them along with WhatsApp stickers and Facebook posts to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas.

Guru Ghasidas was the founder of the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh. During his lifetime, the political atmosphere in the country was one of exploitation. He experienced the evils of the caste system, at an early age. To find solutions to social dynamics in a caste-ridden society, he travelled extensively across Chhattisgarh. He established the Satnami community, based on ‘Satnam’ (meaning ‘truth,’) and equality. Guru Ghasidas’ teachings and philosophy is similar to Sikhism. Honouring his birth anniversary, people remember his teachings. To observe Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020, check out these images, HD wallpapers, wishes and messages that you can send to your closed ones and commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas.

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many super cool stickers and images that make chats even more fun. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. Celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas sincerely and incorporate his teachings in life to make the world a better place to live in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).