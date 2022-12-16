Guru Ghasidas Jayanti is celebrated every year in India on December 18. The day is marked with great zeal and enthusiasm in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The holiday commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas, who was born on December 18, 1756. His birthplace is Girodpuri, Chhattisgarh, India. The great Guru established the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh based on Satnam, which means truth and equality. The teachings are similar to Hinduism and Buddhism. As we celebrate Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2022, here’s all you need to know about the history and importance of the day. Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Officials Perform Last Rites of Tiger Found Dead in Guru Ghasidas National Park in Korea District.

History of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti

Guru Ghasidas, born on December 18, 1756, was the guru of the Satnampanth in the early 19th century. He was born in Girodpuri village of Nagpur, the present-day Giraudpuri at Baloda Bazar of Chhattisgarh, in a Chamar family to Mangu Das and Amrauti Mata. Guru Ghasidas decided to start treating everyone the same in the Malwa Region. Ghasidas preached Satnam, particularly for the people of Malwa and established the Satnami community in Malwa based on "Satnam" (meaning "Truth") and equality. WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos, SMS and Greetings to Honour The Guru of Satnampath.

After Guru Ghasidas, his teachings were carried on by his son, Guru Balakdas. Ghasidas was the founder of the Satnami community in Malwa. During his lifetime, Ghasidas experienced the evils of the caste system at an early age. This helped him understand the social dynamics in a caste-ridden society and reject social inequality. To find solutions, he travelled extensively across Malwa.

Significance of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti

Guru Ghasidas has great significance in Chhattisgarh. The Government of Chhattisgarh renamed a part of Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve after him, that is Guru Ghasidas National Park. They also opened a Central University called Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya. On this day, various festivities and events are held across the state to remember the teaching of Guru Ghasidas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2022 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).