Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 will be observed on December 18. This is a regional holiday marked in the state of Chhatisgarh. Guru Ghasidas was born on December 18, 1756. He was the teacher of Satnampanth in the early 19th century. He established the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh, based on the Satnam (meaning "truth and equality"). On this day, his followers exchange Guru Ghasidas Jayanti wishes and messages. People look for Guru Ghasidas images, photos and wallpapers to share, pass on and remember his teachings. On Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020, we have thus made a collection of messages, wishes and greetings along with Guru Ghasidas photos and wallpapers for free download online.

Guru Ghasidas was born in Girodpuri, Chhattisgarh. During his lifetime, he experienced the evils of caste system. He aimed to eliminate social equality. He started the Satnami sect, which is similar to Sikhism. Adults of this sect wear wear only white garments and abstain from intoxicants and animal foods. There is no idol worship in this faith. Guru Ghasidas because of his teachings and efforts to prevail social justice, equality and truth grew to be a very important personality. His foundation of Satnami sect was also for the same purpose. So his birth anniversary is marked with honour and exchange of good wishes and messages. So here we bring you Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 messages, wishes along with images and wallpapers for free download.

