Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak was the founder of the Sikh community and is the most celebrated Sikh guru. There were ten Sikh gurus and Guru Nanak was the first of them. The Sikh community celebrates the birth anniversaries of the Sikh gurus as Gurpurab. Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav 2022 will be observed on November 8, Tuesday. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, we at LatestLY have compiled Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with your near and dear ones as Happy Gurpurab wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings on Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab Greetings.

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism and was born on Purnmashi of Katak in 1469 of the Vikram Samvat calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated every year in November. He was born in Rai Bhai Di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura district of Pakistan, also known as Nankana Sahib. Celebrating this auspicious day, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as Happy Gurpurab wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings on Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav with your friends and family. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab To Mark the Birth Anniversary of the First Sikh Guru.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: I Hope This Day Fills Your Life With Light, Love, and All the Joy That You Wish For. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to You and Your Loved Ones!

Happy Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: It’s a Day To Revel, Enjoy, Celebrate, and Light Up the World. Have a Blessed Day and Year. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to You and Your Family!

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: May Guru Nanak Ji Always Guide You and Bless You With His Choicest Wisdom, Best Values, and the Ability To Make the World a Better Place for Everyone. Happy Gurpurab to You and Your Loved Ones!

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: The World Is Rejoicing, I Hope You Do Too! Have an Amazing Gurpurab and Make It Equally Joyful to Those Around You.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: The Illumination Day Is Here. May Enlightenment Find Its Way to You and Your Loved Ones. Wishing You a Very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Sending Love, Light, and All Thing Nice Your Way!

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Images To Share With Friends & Family for Guru Nanak Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with great pomp and show by people of the Sikh community. The celebrations start with Prabhat Pheris, which are early morning processions that begin from the gurudwara and proceed around the localities singing hymns. In gurudwaras, the celebrations start two days in advance with the reciting of the Akhand Path. We wish all of you a very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2022 06:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).