The Jewish population's most significant festival, Hanukkah, is approaching near, and the countdown has begun. The observance is also known as the Feast of Dedication, Festival of Lights and Feast of the Maccabees, which begin on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar. This period falls during December in the Gregorian Calendar. Hanukkah is marked by the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods, festivities, and gifts for eight days. Hanukkah 2022 will start on the evening of Sunday, 18 December and end on the evening of Monday, 26 December. From the meaning of the Jewish festival and pronunciation to how people celebrate it, here are the most searched Hanukkah 2022 FAQs. Hanukkah 2022 Traditional Dishes: From Latkes to Kibbet Yatkeen; 5 Recipes You Must Try Out During the Jewish Festival of Lights (Watch Videos).

Why Do People Celebrate Hanukkah?

The Festival of Lights is marked by illuminating candles of a candelabrum with nine branches called hanukkiah or menorah. One branch, commonly placed above or below the others, is called a Shammash, used to light other candles. For each night, folks light up one additional candle by the Shammash until all eight candles are lit together on the final night of Hannukah. During the Feast of the Maccabees, people tune in to Hanukkah songs, eat oil-based delicacies like latkes and sufganiyot, dairy products and play the game of dreidel.

How To Say Happy Hanukkah?

The term Hanukkah is spelt as "Chanukah" also. But Chanukah is the traditional spelling of the occasion, and it's reportedly been around longer. If you wish to greet your loved ones with a Happy Hanukkah, then send them "Hanukkah sameach" or "sameyakh," which is pronounced "HAH-nuh-kuh sah-MEH-ahkh". Moreover, one can also say "Chag urim sameach," which means "Happy Festival of Lights." 'What Do the 8 Candles of Hanukkah Mean?' To 'What Do the 7 Candles on the Menorah Mean?' Mostly Asked Questions About the Jewish Festival Answered.

How Many Days Does Hanukkah Last?

Hanukkah begins on the evening of Kislev 25 and continues for a period of eight days.

What Is the Meaning of Hanukkah?

Hanukkah comes from the Hebrew word "Chanukah", which means "dedication". That is precisely the significance of celebrating the festival, commemorating the Holy Temple's rededication in Jerusalem.

Where Is Hanukkah Celebrated?

Hannukah is generally marked by Jewish people who live across the sphere. Still, countries like Australia, the United States, Yemen, France, Israel, India, Hungary, Morocco, Poland, Ethiopia, England, Italy, Russia, Iran and Canada celebrate it widely.

Since Hanukkah is not biblically decreed, the liturgy for the Jewish holiday is not well developed.

