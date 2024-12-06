Hanukkah, also called the ‘Festival of Lights,’ is a Jewish celebration that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The festival marks the miracle of a small amount of oil buring for eight days in the temple’s menorah, even though it was only enough for one day. Hanukkah is celebrated every year by the Jewish community with a lot of joy, devotion, faith, and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated for eight days. Hanukkah 2024 will start on Wednesday, December 25 and conclude on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The festival starts on the 25th day of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar. The festival’s traditions include lighting the menorah, having one candle for each night, preparing delicacies, playing the dreidel game, and exchanging gifts. Happy Hanukkah Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers and GIFs To Celebrate the Festival of Rededication.

Hanukkah 2024 Dates

Hanukkah 2024 will start on Wednesday, December 25 and conclude on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Hanukkah History

Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem in 165 BCE. The Jewish people who were led by the Maccabees fought against the Syrian King Antiochus IV, who had banned Jewish customs. After winning, they found only a small amount of oil to light the temple’s menorah, which miraculously lasted for eight days. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days to honour this miracle. The holiday symbolises the victory of light over darkness and the strength of Jewish faith.

Hanukkah Significance

Hanukkah is very significant for the Jewish people because it celebrates their victory over oppression and it also marks the miracle of the oil that lasted for eight days. Hanukkah symbolises hope, faith, and the power of light in times of darkness. The holiday reminds people of the importance of standing up for their rights and beliefs. By lighting up the menorah, playing games, and sharing meals, Jews celebrate their heritage and pass on their traditions to future generations.

Hanukkah is a time to celebrate the light, faith, and strength of the Jewish community. It serves as a reminder of the importance of hope and perseverance in overcoming challenges.

