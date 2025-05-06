Airtel Africa has reportedly joined hands with Elon Musk-run SpaceX to roll out high-speed Starlink satellite internet across the continent. The move is expected to boost internet connectivity in the African countries. As per a report of Times of India, Airtel Africa plc has partnered with SpaceX to roll out Starlink’s satellite internet across the continent. SpaceX has obtained licenses in nine of Airtel’s 14 market countries, while applications for the remaining five are still under review. Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar said, “This partnership with SpaceX is a significant step to demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing Africa's digital economy through strategic investments and partnerships.” Airtel Launches Industry First ‘Business Name Display’ Feature To Curb Spam and Build Customer Trust for Enterprises.

