Happy April Fools' Day 2020 Messages For Boyfriend: Funny Quotes, GIF Images, Cheesy Lines to Send To The Sweet 'Fool' in Your Life!

Happy April Fools Day messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy April Fools' Day! The day to have fun, play pranks and make a fool out of your friends, siblings and family members is here. Have you thought of some prank in mind, that you'd be playing on your boyfriend? April 1, the April Fools' Day is an annual celebration which involves pranking and have a good laugh. But this year, however, the situation is a bit different, because of the widespread of Coronavirus. It is not really ideal to make pranks and fool people when they are already worried about the scenario. But then you can always send across funny messages and greetings. On this April Fools' Day 2020, we have got you a collection of funny yet cheesy lines which you can send to your boyfriend and appreciate the 'fool' in your life! Cute, right? So go ahead and check some of the funniest messages for April Fools' Day 2020, cute greetings with cheesy lines for your beau. Cancel April Fool's Day 2020! This April 1, Let's Spread Smiles Instead of 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks.

April Fool’s Day is one of the funniest days on the calendar. People are fooled, made fun of, and there several pranks played on April Fools’ Day. Some of the practical jokes and pranks are revealed on the following day. If you are searching for the funniest and most amazing WhatsApp messages, then you need not worry as we covered it all for you. We, at LatestLY, present you the latest collection of WhatsApp messages and forwards that you will love sending to your lover on this special day and have some fun in your romance. April Fool’s Day 2020 Fun WhatsApp Forwards: Funny Messages, GIF Images and Quotes to Share With Everyone and Spread Some Laughs.

April Fools messages for boyfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: As time passed between us, I realized I never met a person life you before 'A fool'. Happy April Fools' Day!

Cheesy April Fools messages for boyfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: I like your romance, you love, your passion, also your foolishness. Happy April Fools' Day!

Funny April Fools messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: You are extremely important and essential for my existence.I cannot imagine living even one single day without you….. You are my life and just cannot imagine my life without you. Oops, don’t think I am talking about you as I was talking about Oxygen which is so much essential. Happy April Fools' Day!

Funny April Fools messages for boyfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: You are a funny, obsessed, over-caring, and loving. Now read just the first alphabets. Happy April Fools' Day!

The April Fools’ Day, are you ready with the set of your pranks and jokes? However, with Coronavirus outbreak at its peak, circulating funny WhatsApp messages and images would be more apt. We hope the above messages help you to convey your feelings of fun and romance to your lover.