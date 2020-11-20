Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival celebrated grandly in North Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The auspicious occasion falls on the Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi. It falls six days after Diwali every year. Chhath Puja 2020 falls on November 20. People celebrating the occasion wish each other with Happy Chhath Puja wishes and greetings. As Chhath Puja 2020 approaches, we bring to you Happy Chhath Puja wishes and images to send on Sandhya Arghya. You can also send Chhath Puja HD Images and Wallpapers on the occasion. Our list of greetings also includes WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, HD Images, Instagram Stories and Messages. Also, check for Surya Dev & Chhathi Maiya Photos to send on the occasion. While COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed celebrations, you can you stir the festive spirit by sending these messages to your dear ones. We also bring to you Bhojpuri Happy Chhath Puja 2020 messages, GIF images and SMS to send on Chhath Mahaparv.

Chhath Puja is celebrated by following varying rituals, traditions, customs and practices. People worship the Sun early morning. They wait for the Sun to rise to worship it by offering flowers and other religious sacraments. While, you may not be able to celebrate the occasion like every year, you can send these thoughtful messages and greetings. Chhath Puja 2020 Outfit Ideas to Visit Ghats: Hina Khan, Monalisa, Shraddha Kapoor - Here's Your Celeb-Inspired Guide To Look Fashionably Perfect This Festive Season!

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Offer Arghya to Sun God and Thank Him for Giving Sunlight to Earth and Maintain the Balance of the Environment.

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: All That Exists Was Born from the Sun

There Is Nothing Apart from It. Offer Prayers to the Sun God! Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja Ka Sundar Tyohar, Tyohar Hai Aanand ka, Tyohar Hai Prarthna Ka, Tyohar Hai Apne Hindustan ka, Happy Chhath Puja.

Happy Chhath Puja Message (Photo Credits: File Image)WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Chhath Puja Bring Blessings and Happiness Your Way, May All Your Dreams Come True And All Evils Shed Away. Happy Chhath Puja.

Happy Chhath Puja Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing You a Happy Chhath Puja. Let's Celebrate the Victories in Life happy Chhath Puja 2020

How to Download Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging through which people send wishes and messages on festive occasions. You can download Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones wishing the observance. We wish everyone celebrating a very Happy Chhath Puja!

