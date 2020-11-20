Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and fervour in North Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The observance falls on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi which falls six days after Diwali. Chhath Puja 2020 falls on November 20. People wish each other on the occasion by sending Happy Chhath Puja wishes and greetings. As Chhath Puja 2020 approaches we bring to you messages to send on the observance. Those celebrating the occasion wish each other by sending Happy Chhath Puja wishes and messages. You can also send Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, HD Images, Instagram Stories and Messages. It also has Surya Dev & Chhathi Maiya Photos to send on the occasion. While COVID-19 pandemic has reduced many festivities, you can send these wishes to celebrate the occasion. You can also check out Bhojpuri Happy Chhath Puja 2020 messages, GIF images and SMS to send on Chhath Mahaparv.

People fast during Chhath Puja by following various rituals and customs. They worship the Chhathi Maiya and Sun God Surya during the festival. On the observance, you can send these messages to wish on the occasion. Hence, you could greet your near and dear ones of the by sending thoughtful wishes on the festival. These also include the latest WhatsApp Messages and greetings. Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, Greetings & Messages in Bhojpuri: Send Surya Dev Mahaparv HD Images, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers & Facebook Status with Your Friends & Family.

Chhath Puja Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May You and Your Loved Ones Are Showered with the Love and Blessings of Chhath Mata on the Occasion of Chhath Puja 2020

Chhath Puja 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun God Bless You with Everything You Have Wished For. Jai Chhathi Maiyya

Chhath Puja 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish the Colour, Bliss and Beauty of This Festival Be with You Throughout the Year! Happy Chhath

Happy Chhath Puja Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Long Live the Tradition of Chhath Puja May Nature Bless You with Love and Care. Happy Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Evils Get Washed with the Holy Bath Celebrate Chhath Puja with Grandeur Today. Happy Chhath Puja 2020/

How to Download Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send messages and wishes. You can also download Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. Happy Chhath Puja to everyone.

