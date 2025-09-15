Every year on September 15, India celebrates Engineer’s Day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the nation’s most distinguished engineers, visionaries, and statesmen. Visvesvaraya is widely respected for his contributions to irrigation, flood control, and infrastructure projects. He also played a key role in shaping modern India’s engineering and technological progress. This year, Engineer's Day 2025 in India falls on Monday, September 15. As we celebrate Engineer's Day 2025, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Happy Engineer's Day wishes, Engineer's Day 2025 greetings, Engineer's Day HD wallpapers, and Engineer's Day Facebook status which you can download and share with your colleagues and engineering students. You can also download these Happy Engineer's Day pics and send them to your friends to celebrate the day. Engineer’s Day Images, Wishes & Wallpapers: Share Greetings and Messages To Celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti

Engineer's Day holds great significance as it remembers the contributions of Visvesvaraya and also serves as a day of recognition of the vital role engineers play in nation-building. Visvesvaraya worked as a civil engineer for the government of British India and later as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Mysore. Engineer’s Day Messages and Wallpapers: Wish Happy Engineer’s Day With Greetings, HD Images and Photos To Celebrate the Engineers.

Inspirational Greetings to Honour Engineers on Their Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Engineer’s Day! May You Continue To Build, Innovate, and Shape the Future With Your Incredible Skills.

Wishing You a Happy Engineer's Day! Your Work Inspires Progress and Makes the World a Better Place.

Happy Engineer's Day! May Your Creations Continue To Bridge Gaps and Connect Lives.

To the Problem Solvers and Innovators, Happy Engineer's Day! Keep Pushing Boundaries.

Happy Engineer's Day! You Turn Dreams Into Reality With Your Talent and Hard Work.

For his services to British India, he was appointed CIE and later knighted KCIE. His work on projects like the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Karnataka remains a landmark example of engineering brilliance. Across India, Engineers' Day is marked with seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and award ceremonies that celebrate engineering excellence.

