The summer solstice is also known as festival solstice or midsummer. This year it will be observed on Tuesday, June 21. The summer solstice happens when the sun reached its highest position in the sky and is the day with the longest period of daylight. The international day of summer solstice brings awareness about solstices and equinoxes and their significance for several regions and ethnic cultures. As you celebrate summer solstice 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, and HD wallpapers and SMS. Celebrate Longest Day of the Year or Summer Solstice Seeing This Cute Hedgehog Flaunting Sunglasses!

The summer solstice has been seen as a significant time of year in many cultures. It is marked by various festivals and rituals. Generally, it falls between June 20 and June 22. In some countries and calendars, it is also marked as the beginning of summer. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Know How The Prehistoric Monument in England is Significant to The Longest Day of The Year

Happy International Celebration of Summer Solstice

Summer Solstice (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image Reads: Let's Welcome the Summer Days and May They Spread Sunshine in Your Life. Happy Summer Solstice!

Summer Solstice HD Images

Summer Solstice (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Image Reads: Wishing You a Fulfilling Season Bringing Light in Your Life. Happy Summer Solstice!

Summer Solstice 2022 Messages

Happy Summer Solstice 2022 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Warm Weather Has Arrived. May We Have Bright Days to Come. Happy Summer Solstice!

Midsummer 2022 HD Wallpapers

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Facebook)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Summer Solstice 2022

Summer Solstice SMS

Summer Solstice 2022 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Telegram Pic Reads: Wishing You a Great Start of the Summer Season on the Longest Day of the Year. Happy Summer Solstice!

On the summer solstice, the sun travels the longest path throughout the sky and therefore the day has the most daylight. When the solstice happens in Northern Hemisphere, the North Pole is titled about 23.4 degrees toward the sun. The day has been given significance among various cultures, but mostly is recognised holiday, festival and ritual. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2022 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).