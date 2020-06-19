Summer Solstice 2020 will be observed on June 21 this year. It is the longest day of the year which marks the beginning of the summer in the northern hemisphere. The day of summer solstice often sees grand celebrations at the prehistoric site of Stonehenge in England. The ring of standing stones dates back to 3000 BC. It is believed that a summer solstice, the rise and setting of the sun can be seen perfectly at this spot. So was it built with the intention of watching the summer season? Let us know more about the connection of Stonehenge with the beginning of the summers, rather the longest day of the year. Summer Solstice 2020 Free Live Streaming Online With Date and Time: How and Where to Watch This Event Broadcasting From Stonehenge.

Despite years of research and archaeological studies, the purpose of this monument or how it was used is still debated. The great trilithon, the encompassing horseshoe arrangement of the five central trilithons, the heel stone, and the embanked avenue are aligned in such a manner that they capture the sunrise of the summer solstice and sunset of the winter solstice. It is noted that on the day of the summer solstice if an observer is standing within the stone circle, they can see the sunrise in direction of the heel stone. Scientists have found that this monument directly faces the view of winter sunset than a summer sunrise.

It is said that during the mid-summer, festivals were held back in 2600 BC when over thousands gathered and were a part of it. This was revealed from an analysis of animal teeth found about 3kms away from the site by archaeologists. As per a report by The Time, experts believe that the stones were strategically placed to show the solstices twice a year. The gatherings for solstices at Stonehenge are held since the 1970s. Almost 30,000 visitors came in at this prehistoric site for midsummer during 1972 and 1984. Over the years, it has become a practice for people to gather here and celebrate the onset of the summer season. Stonehenge also holds tours for people to visit this monument, especially during a solstice. While the connections to the past and prehistory still remain much in mystery, no one would want to miss out on a good sunrise or sunset at a place of significance.

