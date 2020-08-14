Independence Day 2020 Wishes, HD Images and Greetings: India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day (or Swatantrata Diwas) on August 15, 2020. The national festival, also a historic occasion is a proud moment for each and every citizen of India. Every year we Indians observe the national holiday on August 15 to commemorate the country's Independence from the United Kingdom on August 15, 1947. On this day, the Indian Independence Act 1947 was passed by the United Kingdom parliament that transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes, 15th August HD Images, Swatantrata Diwas quotes, Independence Day HD wallpapers, 74th Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers, I-Day GIF greetings, Indian Independence Day Facebook messages, Tiranga photos and SMS to celebrate the big day. Independence Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Independence Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had hoisted the Tricolour, the Indian national flag. And from then on, every year, the celebration of Independence Day begins with the Prime Minister of India hoisting the National Flag of India at Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. The Prime Minister after hoisting the flag address the nation, the entire event is broadcast by Doordarshan. Corporates and housing societies also organise flag hoisting ceremony in their respective premises on Independence Day. Various functions, plays are organised and patriotic songs are also played to celebrate India's freedom.

On Independence Day 2020, there will not be many outdoor functions organised to celebrate India's freedom, as the country is hit by coronavirus pandemic. However, there will be virtual celebrations and functions organised as per social distancing norm. You can become part of 74th Independence Day by sending out Happy Independence Day 2020 patriotic quotes, motivational messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages and HD images which are available for free download below.

Independence Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of Independence Day Be With Us Forever. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Independence Day 2020

Independence Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day Here’s Wishing Our Dreams of a New Tomorrow Come True! May Your Independence Day Be Filled With Patriotic Spirit! Jai Hind.

Independence Day 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May We Always Have the Freedom to Choose, Freedom to Dream and Freedom to Live…Happy Independence Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Keep the Memories of All the People Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Our Country Alive. Wishing You a Happy Independence Day 2020!

How to Download Happy Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Get creative this Independence Day by sending out creative WhatsApp stickers to your contacts by downloading it from here. We at LatestLY wish you a very Happy Independence Day 2020, stay home, stay safe enjoy this national occasion with your family by staying indoors.

