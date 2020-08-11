Happy Gokulashtami 2020 Wishes, Krishna Janmashtami HD Images and Wallpapers: A very auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami will be marked today. Also called as Gokulashtami it marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Fondly called as Bal Gopal in his childhood, he was said to be born at midnight. So the celebrations go on for two days. The celebration is often accompanied by night vigil (Jagran) which will be observed tonight in some temples. Devotees sing Krishna aartis and devotional songs to welcome Him. But wishing family and friends with best of greetings and images remains number one activity. Therefore, we bring a collated list of Happy Gokulashtami images, Happy Krishna Janmashtami wishes, Janmashtami images, Gokulashtami 2020 greetings, Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Status Video, Bal Roop Krishna HD images, Shri Krishna photos, Lord Krishna HD wallpapers, quotes by Shri Krishna and so on for you to share with your near and dear ones. Janmashtami 2020 Images & Lord Krishna HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gokulashtami With Kanha Photos, GIF Greetings & WhatsApp Stickers.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on August 11 and August 12 in 2020. There are two celebration dates as per the following by Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishnava Sampradaya. People observe fast an entire day and at midnight, they worship Lord Krishna’s child avatar, known by several names such as Laddu Gopal, Bal Roop Krishna, Bal Gopal. From decorating Baby Krishna’s crib with jewels and flowers to drawing extravagant rangolis of Lord Krishna’s footsteps entering the house, there are various traditions that are followed by people in different parts of the country. Gokulashtami celebrations also include preparing delicious delicacies that are said to be Lord Krishna’s favourite and are offered to God throughout the night. Janmashtami 2020 Messages in Hindi & Krishna Bal Roop HD Images: Laddu Gopal WhatsApp DP, Status, Stickers, Shri Krishna Photos, GIF Greetings and Messages to Share on Gokulashtami Puja.

On the next day, people in many parts of the country continue to celebrate with a lot of valour and excitement and commemorate Dahi Handi. Lord Krishna, who was lovingly called Makhan Chor, was believed to love butter or maakhan so much that he would go sound different homes and steal the butter. This is the reason that some fill an earthen pot with makhaan and displace it from a string at an exorbitant height and people form a human pyramid and try to break the pot. This tradition of Dahi Handi has grown to become extremely popular in some parts of the country. However, this year, the celebrations are sure to be different and more personal. However, we can still bring in this auspicious celebration with our friends and extended family by sharing Janmashtami wishes, Happy Krishna Janmashtami messages in Hindi, Gokulashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is a Very Special Day. It Is the Birthday of Lord Krishna. Let Us Celebrate It in Style. Happy Janmashtami 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Natkhat Nand Lal Brighten Your Life With Positivity and New Hope and Help You Chase Your Dreams With the Best of Your Karmas…. Warm Wishes on Janmashtami to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Natkhat Nand Lal Brighten Your Life With Positivity and New Hope and Help You Chase Your Dreams With the Best of Your Karmas…. Warm Wishes on Janmashtami 2020 to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Janmashtami 2020, Kanha Steal Away All Your Problems and Tensions and Bless You With Smiles and Happiness…. Wishing You a Blessed and Cheerful Janmashtami My Friend.

