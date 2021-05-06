National Nurses Day is celebrated on May 6, in the United States (US) every year. It marks the start of National Nurses Week. The National Nurses Day is observed to commemorate the efforts and contributions that nurses have made in the medical field and society at large. People celebrate the day and honor nurses across the country. National Nurses Week 2021 starts today, and sharing heartfelt greetings, and messages of gratitude is a significant part of the week-long observation. Hence, we bring you National Nurses Week 2021 wishes and greetings that you can send to appreciate nurses. In addition, check out the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos, National Nurses Day 2021 messages, Telegram greetings, Signal HD images, and Thank You notes to honour nurses and their efforts.

National Nurses Day is the first day of National Nursing Week, which concludes on Florence Nightingale’s birth anniversary on May 12. Yet the week was first observed in the US in October 1954 to mark the 100th anniversary of Nightingale’s pioneering work in Crimea.

After the first celebration in the year 1954, a new bill was introduced to Congress lobbying for official recognition of the celebration. Twenty years later, in February 1974, President Nixon proclaimed a National Nurse Week to be celebrated annually in May. Over the next eight years, various nursing organizations including the American Nurses Association (ANA) rallied to support calls for a “National Recognition Day for Nurses” on May 6, which was eventually proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1982.

The nature of work that nurses do is commendable, however, they are not appreciated as much as they deserve. To celebrate this social day, people can share these best National Nurses Day 2021 wishes and greetings with their loved ones via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Telegram alerts etc. among other social messaging apps. These forms of wishes and greetings are available for free download below.

During this time of coronavirus pandemic, nurses are truly considered as a rockstar in the hospital. They stay away from their home and family just to make patients feel better and help them recover soon by providing them with food and medicines on time. May 6 marks the beginning of National Nurses Appreciation Week. We at LatestLY, thank all the nurses for their immense contribution and wish you all a very Happy National Nurses Day. We hope you would love to share these National Nurses Day wishes and greetings with your loved ones, on this special day.

